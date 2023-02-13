Rakul Preet Singh is now enjoying the success of her most recent film Chhatriwali. The crowd adored Rakul Preet for her performance and the theme she advocated throughout the film. Her portrayal of Sanya was one of the most powerful ever. Rakul Preet Singh’s Chhatriwali crusades to promote sex education in the tiny village of Karnal in the film. Rakul Preet Singh’s Chhatriwali is currently one of the most discussed and watched films on the OTT platform.

Rakul is well-known for her perfect and unrivaled sense of style. Rakul’s style game is always on point, whether rocking a casual look or a red-carpet appearance in a saree or gown. Rakul understands how to walk out in style and provides huge fashion inspiration to her fans and following when it comes to Indian outfits.

Rakul understands how to look fantastic and stand out from the crowd in ethnic styles, whether she’s killing in a traditional suit or making a striking entrance in a lehenga. Rakul recently came to Instagram to show some stunning images of herself wearing a golden work lehenga with a tube top; scroll down to see her appearance.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Lehenga Outfit

Rakul Preet Singh is a true fashion icon. The actress continues to crush fashion goals like a diva by posting excerpts from her fashion diaries on her Instagram. Rakul Preet can do it all, from casual appearances to look like the height of elegance in ethnic attire. The actress banished our Monday blues with photos of herself shining like a brilliant diamond. In a golden lehenga, Rakul Preet looked stunning. She wore a golden shimmering tube top with silver sequins and corset elements, finishing with silver decorations at the borders.

Rakul Preet completed the look with a similar long golden flowing skirt and a silver georgette dupatta with silver zari borders. A silver diamond neck choker is a spectacular piece of jewelry. Rakul Preet wore nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-filled eyelashes, drawn brows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick hue. She postures brilliantly in the photos and effortlessly displays her curved stance. Rakul Preet Singh captioned her post, “️.”

Did you enjoy seeing Rakul Preet Singh's golden lehenga outfit?