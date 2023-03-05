One of the most well-known performers in Indian cinema, Ram Charan is wed to Upasana Kamineni, the vice chair of the Apollo Foundation. In 2012, the pair exchanged marriage vows, and they have been enjoying their marriage ever since. Several people have been interested in the recent news of Upasana’s pregnancy appetite.

Upasana Kamineni is well recognized for being a fitness enthusiast and for actively advocating healthy living on social media. Several of her followers were startled to learn that she had a yearning for a particular cuisine during her pregnancy.

Cravings during pregnancy are a normal occurrence that can be brought on by hormonal shifts and dietary requirements. While some desires may seem strange or harmful, it’s crucial for pregnant women to pay attention to their bodies and make sure they’re getting the nutrition they need. Pregnant women should speak with their doctors about any desires they may have as well as any health issues they may be worried about.

Good cuisine has the power to make you feel better and temporarily forget your concerns. Anything that satisfies the soul can be consumed, such as a platter of chole bhature or a bowl of baked macaroni topped with cheese.

And it appears that some mouthwatering Mexican food was the best way to say goodbye to 2022 for Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela. Upasana Konidela posted a snapshot of herself on Twitter in which she can be seen enjoying some Mexican fast food. She can be seen smiling elegantly while holding a taco that is laden. There are some nachos, a taco, and a cool drink on the table that are just begging to be eaten. And it wasn’t only the New Year, either. Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s desire for Mexican food was brought on by a celebration. She captioned the shot, “Ending the year on a high by giving in to my [pregnant] urges.” For those who don’t know, Upasana and her husband Ram Charan are expecting their first child.