Ranbir Kapoor has shrugged off his boy-next-door cute look and has grown a long beard for his upcoming film Animal. Usually, Ranbir is spotted with a clean-shaven look and this is one big change in him that has happened owing to the project at hand. Now, in the interaction he had on Sony TV’s Indian Idol, Ranbir Kapoor talks about his biggest fear.

Ranbir and wife Alia Bhatt were blessed with a daughter last November. Little Raha is her daddy’s pet. However, Ranbir expressed his fear about Raha and this had us shocked.

A report on news18.com talked about Ranbir Kapoor cuddling his daughter in such a long beard look. And his reaction to this was something that hit hard. And we take reference from that story for our write up here. This interaction happened on the set of Indian Idol.

He talked about the worry he had, that when he would get back to his original clean-shaven look, what if Raha does not identify him.

He said, “I had to grow my beard since I had to shoot for (Animal). But since Raha was born, she has only seen me in this look. I am not scared that the beard will poke her, I fear that when the beard comes off two months later, will she recognise me?” he said. “Till now, she holds eye contact and smiles, she doesn’t seem to be seeing me below the eyes. But after two months, she will get used to (my look) but if she doesn’t recognise me, my heart will break,” he added.

Video Courtesy: Sony TV

Well, this is a valid fear indeed!! Ranbir, you are too cute a father and you need not be worried over this!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.