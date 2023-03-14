Rashmika Mandanna, the popular South Indian actress, has time and again left her fans impressed either by her acting skills or through her beauty. She made her acting debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party. The stunner later made her Telugu debut with the romantic drama Chalo in 2018. Rashmika has set foot in all the industries and there is no looking back.

Now, the diva has added another feather to her cap. The actress has become India’s first brand advocate for Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger. She was present at Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2023 showcase at the Milan Fashion Week wearing a head-to-toe look.

She announced the same on her Instagram account and captioned the post, “Here’s to new beginnings !!

Ecstatic to announce that I am now India’s first brand advocate for the iconic Japanese fashion brand, Onitsuka Tiger!! 🥰🥰🌸🌸

Their contemporary collections seamlessly blend fashion and sports while incorporating heritage and innovation. I had the pleasure of attending the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2023 showcase at Milan Fashion Week, where I wore a stunning head-to-toe look from the collection.

Stay tuned for more from Onitsuka Tiger and me!”