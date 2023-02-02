Ritabhari Chakraborty the elegant Bengali actress is away from her homeland now. She is in USA, having some fabulous ‘me’ time. Ritabhari is seen having a gala time with her friends out there in the USA. She is presently in Los Angeles, and is seen enjoying her time meeting her close people.

She writes on social media,

LA, friends and colors everywhere! #uclabound #losangeles #losfeliz

Truly, friendship and getting an occasion to meet friends is memorable. And we are sure that Ritabhari will utilize this opportunity to the fullest. She is seen meeting and greeting in the pictures put up. She is also seen dining with them. Of course, the new cuisine and exploring of food is a penchant for many during travel.

We wish Ritabhari are great time exploring the new destination.

