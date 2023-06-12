ADVERTISEMENT
Rituparna Sengupta All Set For Datta Release; Check Deets

Rituparna Sengupta shared the release date of her upcoming film Datta on her latest Instagram post. Check out the article below to learn more details about it

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Jun,2023 21:50:51
Rituparna Sengupta is one of the most famous and skilful actresses in the Bengali entertainment business. She has some of the hits on her name. And yet again, she is all set for her other blockbuster. The actress took to her Instagram account and anticipated her upcoming film Datta release. Let’s check out more details

The film is finally gearing up for release after the shooting was halted many times due to the pandemic and the unavailability of Ferdous Ahmed. But now Saheb Chattopadhyay has replaced him, and the shoot has been completed after delaying so much. As per the reports, the film is scheduled to release on 16th June.

The historical drama is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s eponymous novel. The film’s trailer was released recently, promising to entertain the audience with its cultural values. The film also has Joy Sengupta, Devlina Kumar, and Biswajit Chakraborty in important roles.

While the actress, in her Instagram caption, wrote, “Based on Sri Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s timeless novel “Datta,” Saheb Chattopadhyay has played the role of “Bilas” in the film of director Nirmal Chakrabarty.” The film poster looked intriguing to the audience, and hope it will be interesting to watch. Fans are eagerly waiting for Friday.

So are you excited about the new release? Please share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

