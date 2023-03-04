Rituparna Sengupta, the popular actress, is best known for her good work in the Bengali regional entertainment industry, and no wonder, literally, anything and everything that she does over there manages to grab a lot of love and affection from fans all over the country.

Rituparna is a style diva, who has always inspired people with her different looks and showcased ways to a different style that is super classy. Her style statements have left millions in awe of her and inspired the youth to actually follow the actress for her uniquely equipped wardrobe and fashion sense.

Rituparna is an active Instagram user and often keeps her fans intrigued with her fashion posts and more. Owing to that, her latest picture has left us amused and go awestruck with her divine glow once again. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous look in a white outfit. Check her look below!