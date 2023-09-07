Rituparna Sengupta Shows Her Class As Dancer In Latest Video From Event; Check Here

Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta is one of the stylish and classiest celebrities in the circuit. Her success rate as a performer is superlative. She has a huge fan following and has won the National Award, Filmfare Award, BFJA Awards, and many more such awards. She is known for her portrayals in films Kotia Manish Gotiye Jaga, Mondo Meyer Upakhyan, Lathi, Dahan, Paromitar Ek Din, Teesra Kaun etc. She has always been a multi-talented celebrity being well-versed in arts like painting, dancing, singing etc. Rituparna is usually active on social media and keeps updating her fans about her latest work. She has posted a video from an event where she dances gracefully.

We take you through that video now. She is seen sizzling through in a dance performance on stage. Her eye expressions are something you cannot miss. Her costumes, heavily zaried, with bright colours, look good on her. She is seen in elegance dance moves, surely captivating the watchers with her effortless dance display. We are in love wit the traditional attires she has worn and its bright coloured combination for sure!!

Rituparna Sengupta wrote on social media,

Glimpses of my performance from the event “Tumi Ananya”

You can take a look at the video here where she is seen dancing effortlessly. Have a look and you will fall flat to her sensuality.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Did you enjoy this dance performance?