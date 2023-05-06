ADVERTISEMENT
Rituparna Sengupta's Beach Vibes Making Fans Go Gaga Over Her Beauty

Rituparna Sengupta, in her latest Instagram post, is looking gorgeous for her new vibes. While fans are going crazy over her beauty

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 May,2023 11:13:09
Rituparna Sengupta's Beach Vibes Making Fans Go Gaga Over Her Beauty

Indian actress and producer Rituparna Sengupta is very popular in the Bengali entertainment industry. She is one of the most famous and richest in the Bengali cinema with her successful work. The actress has won several accolades for contributing and acting in the entertainment industry. Apart from that, she is a travel enthusiast, and here’s how Rituparna Sengupta enjoys beach vacations.

Rituparna Sengupta Beach Vibes

Rituparna Sengupta shared a gorgeous picture of herself on her Instagram account. In the shared picture, she wore a black floral print sleeveless dress and a beige cowboy hat. Her flower-pink stud earrings, rosy makeup and black glasses rounded her beach look. In addition, the beautiful smile added to her stunning look.

Rituparna Sengupta's Beach Vibes Making Fans Go Gaga Over Her Beauty 804558

Rituparna Sengupta Work

The gorgeous actress enjoys a massive fan following of 842k. She has done some incredible work in the entertainment business. Some performances include Shwet Patharer Thala, Lathi, Dahan, Paromitar Ek din, Mondo Meyer Upakhyan and Anuranan.

Did you like Rituparna Sengupta’s beach looks? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

