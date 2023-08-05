Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani fame Alia Bhatt exudes elegance in a pink chiffon saree

Bollywood’s beloved actress, Alia Bhatt, graced the success conference of her upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and left everyone mesmerized with her breathtaking yesterday . Dressed in a stunning pink chiffon saree, Alia exuded charm and elegance that perfectly complemented the occasion.

The diva chose a gorgeous pink saree with a plunging neckline blouse that featured a cutout back, making a bold yet graceful statement. The saree was draped impeccably, earning accolades for her sartorial choice. The addition of a velvet blouse added grandeur and simplicity to the entire ensemble, reflecting Alia’s innate style and versatility.

Her makeup was impeccably done, with kohl-rimmed eyes that accentuated her expressive gaze, and a subtle nude lipstick that enhanced her natural beauty. Alia’s choice of jewelry was on-point, with long earrings, a tasteful ring, and a stylish nose pin that added a touch of elegance to the overall look. Completing the outfit with pink heels, Alia exuded confidence and grace as she stole the spotlight at the success conference.

Alia’s choice of attire perfectly complemented the celebratory mood of the event, leaving her fans and the media in awe of her fashion sense and poise. Alia took to Instagram and shared the pictures of her traditional look with the caption, “Everything (Rani) pink.” Netizens loved Alia’s beauteous avatar in the six yards and dropped compliments in the comments section.

