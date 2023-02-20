Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. Shahid and Mira got married in a private ceremony in Gurgaon in 2015 and are now parents to two children – one daughter Misha and one son Zain.

From being there by each other’s sides during the toughest times, to constantly praising each other publicly, Shahid and Mira have given everyone some major couple goals. Each and every time they stepped out together, they set major fashion goals and couples which were for all to see.

Recently, Mira took to Instagram and shared the cutest photo with Shahid. In the photo, Mira is sitting on a couch while a few girls are applying mehendi on her hand. Meanwhile, Shahid is holding her other hand and admiring her beauty. She captioned her photo: “Hi ❤️” Check below!