Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Candid In Quirky Selfie; See Here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making hurls everywhere with her upcoming film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Fans are eager to witness the beautiful love saga between the two most loved on-screen couples. Amidst the craze, the diva astounded her fans with her candid selfie in her quirky avatar.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Candid Selfie

Taking to her Instagram profile, Samantha shared an adorable selfie with her fans. In the image, the diva exuded effortless charm in a pink chikankari kurta. Her no-makeup look made hearts racing with her gorgeousness. She adorns her beautiful look with a pair of oxidized jhumkas.

However, what is the most attractive thing in her picture is her expression with the round black glasses in her eyes. Her beautiful mere smile is nothing less than a visual treat. She left her hair open, and with those sparkling eyes, she made us fall for her. In the caption, she wrote, “Feels,” and we can relate to her candid time. Samantha’s quirky candid selfie undoubtedly is a treat.

Samantha is a queen of heart who never leaves a chance to impress her fans with her beautiful and quirky avatars. Her latest picture is less than a treat for her gorgeousness. Her smile and glow have made us gushing.

Did you like Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s candid selfie moment? Please drop your views in the comments box.