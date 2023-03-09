Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular actress, joined the sets of her upcoming Telugu film Kushi after many months. Samantha took a break from working after she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called Myositis. On her return to the sets of Kushi on Wednesday, she was welcomed with a cake.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen being welcomed with a cake. Director Shiva Nirvana took to Twitter and described Samantha as a “fighter” as she returned to the sets. He wrote, “The Fighter @Samanthaprabhu2 is back to #Kushi sets @TheDeverakonda @MythriOfficial @HeshamAWMusic musical. Everything is going to be beautiful.”

The film marks the second collaboration of Samantha and actor Vijay Deverakonda after Mahanati, in which they were paired together. Last May, the film’s title along with the poster was revealed. After completing the first schedule in Kashmir, the film’s shoot came to a standstill after Samantha revealed she was suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called Myositis. Samantha had to pause all her commitments as she was undergoing treatment for her medical condition.

