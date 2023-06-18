Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Saif all say ‘cheese’ in jeans

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, and Saif Ali Khan brought on the smiles as they posed for an adorable family picture, which Sara shared on her social media handle. The trio looked absolutely stunning in their stylish avatars, radiating charm and happiness. What caught everyone’s attention was their twinning in jeans, effortlessly rocking the casual yet trendy look.

Sara Ali Khan looks all stunning in her fashion deck along with her father Saif and brother Ibrahim

In the picture, the family trio was clearly stealing the limelight, exuding a sense of togetherness and joy. The candid moment captured their beautiful bond and showcased their love for each other. It’s heartwarming to see celebrities like Sara, Ibrahim, and Saif sharing these precious family moments with their fans, allowing us to witness their special bond beyond the glitz and glamour of the industry.

As of now, Sara is on cloud nine with the smashing success of her latest film “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” co-starring the incredibly talented Vicky Kaushal. She turned into a promotion powerhouse, going all out to make sure her movie reached every nook and cranny of the country. From city to city, she worked her charm, leaving no stone unturned in spreading the word and winning hearts. And boy, did her efforts pay off! “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” rocked the box office for two solid weeks, drawing in hordes of excited moviegoers eager to witness Sara’s magic alongside Vicky’s captivating performances.