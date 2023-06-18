ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Saif all say ‘cheese’ in jeans

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, and Saif Ali Khan brought on the smiles as they posed for an adorable family picture, which Sara shared on her social media handle. The trio looked absolutely stunning in their stylish avatars, radiating charm and happiness. Check it out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Jun,2023 09:34:21
Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Saif all say ‘cheese’ in jeans

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, and Saif Ali Khan brought on the smiles as they posed for an adorable family picture, which Sara shared on her social media handle. The trio looked absolutely stunning in their stylish avatars, radiating charm and happiness. What caught everyone’s attention was their twinning in jeans, effortlessly rocking the casual yet trendy look.

Sara Ali Khan looks all stunning in her fashion deck along with her father Saif and brother Ibrahim

In the picture, the family trio was clearly stealing the limelight, exuding a sense of togetherness and joy. The candid moment captured their beautiful bond and showcased their love for each other. It’s heartwarming to see celebrities like Sara, Ibrahim, and Saif sharing these precious family moments with their fans, allowing us to witness their special bond beyond the glitz and glamour of the industry.

As of now, Sara is on cloud nine with the smashing success of her latest film “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” co-starring the incredibly talented Vicky Kaushal. She turned into a promotion powerhouse, going all out to make sure her movie reached every nook and cranny of the country. From city to city, she worked her charm, leaving no stone unturned in spreading the word and winning hearts. And boy, did her efforts pay off! “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” rocked the box office for two solid weeks, drawing in hordes of excited moviegoers eager to witness Sara’s magic alongside Vicky’s captivating performances.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sara Ali Khan drops unseen BTS moments from Kedarnath on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary
Sara Ali Khan drops unseen BTS moments from Kedarnath on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary
Sara Ali Khan celebrates ‘ZHZB’ success with Vicky Kaushal, here’s how
Sara Ali Khan celebrates ‘ZHZB’ success with Vicky Kaushal, here’s how
This is what Sara Ali Khan wants you to do on weekends
This is what Sara Ali Khan wants you to do on weekends
Watch: Sara Ali Khan shares unseen BTS footage from ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, fans in love
Watch: Sara Ali Khan shares unseen BTS footage from ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, fans in love
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan celebrate ZHZB’s ‘super hatke’ success
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan celebrate ZHZB’s ‘super hatke’ success
Watch: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan visit Siddhivinayak temple after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke success, check out
Watch: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan visit Siddhivinayak temple after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke success, check out
Latest Stories
Nora Fatehi lits up IIFA stage with her fiery performance in shimmery bodycon outfit, watch
Nora Fatehi lits up IIFA stage with her fiery performance in shimmery bodycon outfit, watch
Watch Rakul Preet slipping into the ‘retro magic’ in shiny white ensemble
Watch Rakul Preet slipping into the ‘retro magic’ in shiny white ensemble
Watch: Audience heaps praises for Kriti Sanon aka Janaki after watching Adipurush
Watch: Audience heaps praises for Kriti Sanon aka Janaki after watching Adipurush
Shahid Kapoor gets all his ‘six sense’ tested in Bhutan
Shahid Kapoor gets all his ‘six sense’ tested in Bhutan
A sneak peek into Jacqueliene Fernandez’ ‘magical moments’
A sneak peek into Jacqueliene Fernandez’ ‘magical moments’
Alia Bhatt is all ‘hearts’ as she gets candid with Heart Of Stone co-star Gal Gadot
Alia Bhatt is all ‘hearts’ as she gets candid with Heart Of Stone co-star Gal Gadot
Read Latest News