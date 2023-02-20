Sargun Mehta the popular Punjabi actress who is also a Producer along with her husband Ravi Dubey, is always a delight to watch!! She has been a versatile performer, who is capable of excelling in her craft, every time she is given a challenge.

Sargun is now gearing up for her next big project. She shares the first look at her new work, on social media. And as always, it is a delightful glimpse to see her in action.

Sargun’s new work Rog Mera Yaar will soon be out. And in the first glimpse of it, Sargun is seen in a peppy mood, as she sways and sings.

She writes on social media,

#RogMeraYaar Out Now on @diamondstarworldwide official youtube channel

#NigahMardaAyiVe 17TH MARCH IN THEATRES NEAR YOU

You can check the first glimpse of it here.

Wow!! This again seems to be another feather in the cap for Sargun.

