Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the name needs no introduction. The actress has come a long long way. The diva has acted in some big-budget south movies to date. Of recent, the actress got countrywide fame with her sizzling dance performance led on in the song sequence ‘Oo Antava’ in the pan-Indian movie Pushpa. The movie starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Samantha has also been featured in the OTT series The Family Man, alongside Manoj Bajpayee. The actress earned immense love with her work in the series, her honed acting chops got heavily appreciated by the critics all across.

Setting that all apart, Samantha is also an active social media user. She often keeps her fans updated with her life happenings. As of late, the actress has shared a picture from her cosy Saturday afternoon as she heads for a horse ride.

In the picture, we can see Samantha Ruth Prabhu wearing casual black polo t-shirt. She teamed it with black leggings. The actress wore a geared helmet as she heads for a horse ride for the weekend. The actress can be seen sitting in the horse, all set for the go. Sharing the beautiful picture, she wrote, “The beauty and The beast… you’re both”

Here take a look-

A die-hard fan dropped an overwhelming comment in the caption saying, “13 years of hard work, dedication and uphill battles. 13 years of the ‘Samantha Ruth Prabhu’ in the industry.

Thank you for making me believe that what you build in the wake and the aftermath of loss will be so profound so stunning that you will realise that maybe the loss was the part of the plan. Maybe it awakened a part of you that would have remained dormant had you not been pushed the way you were. Everything you lose becomes something you are profoundly grateful for. With time you see that it was not the path. It was what was standing in you way.

Thank you Sam. I don’t have words to describe what you mean to me and how huge part you have in my life. Thank you for inspiring million like me ♥”

Do you agree to what this fan says? Well, we do! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below