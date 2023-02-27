We are blessed to have Shahid Kapoor, one of the most prominent and well-liked characters in Hindi entertainment. The man has caught everyone’s heart since his film debut, and we admire him.

His swagger and charm are unsurpassed, and it’s no wonder that whenever he posts gorgeous photos and videos to his social media page to garner followers, the internet adores it in the genuine meaning of the word. His confidence impresses others, and all his social media posts go viral.

In addition to acting, Shahid Kapoor is a skilled dancer who has appeared in various dance sequences in his films. He is also well-known for his fashion sense and has been called one of India’s most fashionable celebrities. He frequently experiments with various styles and appearances and has established several fashion trends.

Shahid Kapoor has a large fan base due to his versatility as an actor, talent as a dancer, and appealing physical attributes. Over his career, he has had many ups and downs. His performance, however, is the most anticipated during award ceremonies. In the latest appearance, Shahid appeared in an all-black pantsuit attire; scroll down to see his outfit.

Shahid Kapoor’s Pantsuit Appearance

Shahid Kapoor looks handsome in an all-black ensemble with a gold embroidered pantsuit. He styled his hair in a side-parted messy hairdo. In the first photograph, he stands in front of a mirror, puts his hand in his pocket, and poses for the camera. In the second image, he glances down and shows his side outfit. In the third image, he sits on one leg on the floor and gives an intense look to the camera. In the fourth image, he looks in the mirror and takes a candid shot. In the final image, he sits and is captured in a close-up shot, showing his jawline. Shahid Kapoor captioned his Instagram post, “ROAR.”

Shahid Kapoor’s Upcoming Work

Shahid Kapoor’s future projects include Ali Abbas Zafar’s action flick Bloody Daddy, a remake of the French film Sleepless Night, and an untitled romantic comedy co-starring Kriti Sanon.

Did you like seeing Shahid Kapoor’s latest appearance in an all-black attire? Let us know your opinions in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.