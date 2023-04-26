"She is an asset to the school," says Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Tenth Report Card

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an established actress in South cinema. She has entertained the audience with her performance and energy on screen. Her song Oo Antava became a sensation with her powerful performance. The diva is exceptionally talented and intelligent. And yet again, this viral tenth standard report card of Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making buzz. Her reports prove is a beauty with brains. Read more to find out.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Report Card

Since Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s tenth report card is going viral on Twitter, the actress reshared it on her profile, and in the caption, she wrote, “Ha ha this has surfaced again 😁❤️Awww.” The viral tenth standard report card of Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows her conduct; honestly, she has scored more average in every subject. She got more than 80 out of 100 in almost every issue. However, she got a perfect 100 on her Mathematics paper. This shows she is great with numbers.

The diva scored 80+ in Hindi and Botany Geography and got 90+ in subjects like English 1, Physics, Mathematics 2, and History. On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu scored 74 only in one subject that is English 2. This impressive result has amazed the fans. However, the highlight of the report card is the remark she got, “She has done well. She is an asset to the school.” Undoubtedly students like Samantha are an asset wherever they are.

