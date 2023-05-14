Shraddha Kapoor-Shruti Haasan: Actresses Who Can Also Sing

Bollywood has many talented actresses, and they have proved their skills onscreen in acting. But, of course, the divas know to dance along with acting. But the, singing talent among the actresses is scarce in the industry. And here is the list of actresses from Shraddha Kapoor to Shruti Haasan who can act and sing.

1) Shraddha Kapoor

The cutest in the town, Shraddha is a heartthrob of the country. Her on-screen performances and true self on social media have won hearts. The actress can act, dance and sing. In addition, she has often treated fans with her voice in reality shows.

2) Alia Bhatt

The diva made her debut with Student Of The Year. Her acting has won millions of hearts worldwide. She has tried singing Samjha songs from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank.

3) Priyanka Chopra

The Desi girl Priyanka is a global icon. She is an actress, singer, film producer and Miss World. She made her debut singing with In My City in 2012. In addition, she has also sung Exotic, I Can’t Make You Love Me.

4) Sonakshi Sinha

Dabaang fame Sonakshi is a famous star in the town. She ruled over the audience’s hearts with her performances. She tried singing her first song, Let’s Celebrate, from the film Tevar. Her song Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai has millions of views on YouTube.

5) Shruti Haasan

The South beauty is more prominent for her singing career. She started singing as a child artist in films like Thevar Magan and Chachi 420. She has been honoured with several singing awards.

