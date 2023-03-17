Shriya Pilgaonkar is one of the most droolworthy and talented beauties in the Indian entertainment industry. She’s young, vibrant, talented and most importantly, she’s got her heart in the right place. Each and every time any filmmaker works with her, they have a lovely time and a pleasurable experience indeed. Shriya Pilgaonkar is a rare talent and well, projects like Mirzapur, Guilty Minds, Taaza Khabar, The Broken News, House Arrest and other projects have helped her cement her place in the industry and well today, she’s got a lot to be proud and happy about. Not just her acting game ladies and gentlemen, Shriya Pilgaonkar has also focused a great extent on her social media handle and that’s why, she’s truly managed to achieve great stuff in her professional career.

Whenever Shriya Pilgaonkar shares new and engaging content on her social media handle to woo and impress her fans, netizens love every bit of it and can’t keep calm. Well, after a really tiresome and packed up schedule, Shriya is right now enjoying a holiday. She’s seen wearing a stylish monokini which is multicolored and has hues of pink, yellow, green and seeing in that outfit inside the swimming pool, there’s a sense of happy calm and positive vibes we get from her end. She captions the photodump saying, “The sky today is a watercolor painting…”. See the new photodump below –

Well, absolutely amazing and mind-boggling, right folks? Brilliant for real, right? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com