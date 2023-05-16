Shruti Haasan Is Vision In Gold Goth Look

Shruti Haasan is a gorgeous beauty of the town. She has a unique fashion sense that keeps her buzzing online. In the latest pictures, check out her stunning looks in gold

One of the stylish and bold actresses in the South, Shruti Haasan, has been entertaining the audience with her onscreen performances. Her charismatic figure and style have always captivated the viewers. The actress intensely loves badass styles, and her Instagram feed is proof of it. However, this time the actress has styled her goth look in gold. Read more to see pictures.

Shruti Haasan’s Goth Look.

Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress, took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures flaunting her style in the gold outfit. In the below pictures, she wore a low V-neckline sleeveless blouse paired with a ruffle netted skirt and emphasized her midriff. Her dramatic necklace, beautiful eye makeup, straight hairstyle, and minimal look rounded her appearance.

The actress shared these pictures with the caption, “Make it London but make it desi.” However, the diva is in London but never forgets to represent her country, India, everywhere. She is very fond of her culture and traditions.

Reacting to the new pictures, a user wrote, “Desi Gothic vibe 😍🖤 SLAY SLAY SLAY My Queen !!!! 🔥🔥🔥.” the other asked, “how you can slaying effortlessly in every outfit? 😍😍😍.” “Wow golden goddess ✨️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” commented the gird. The fourth person commented, “Why so pretty 😩.”

What’s your reaction? Follow IWMBuzz.com.