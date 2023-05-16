ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Shruti Haasan Is Vision In Gold Goth Look

Shruti Haasan is a gorgeous beauty of the town. She has a unique fashion sense that keeps her buzzing online. In the latest pictures, check out her stunning looks in gold

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 May,2023 20:00:42
Shruti Haasan Is Vision In Gold Goth Look

One of the stylish and bold actresses in the South, Shruti Haasan, has been entertaining the audience with her onscreen performances. Her charismatic figure and style have always captivated the viewers. The actress intensely loves badass styles, and her Instagram feed is proof of it. However, this time the actress has styled her goth look in gold. Read more to see pictures.

Shruti Haasan’s Goth Look.

Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress, took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures flaunting her style in the gold outfit. In the below pictures, she wore a low V-neckline sleeveless blouse paired with a ruffle netted skirt and emphasized her midriff. Her dramatic necklace, beautiful eye makeup, straight hairstyle, and minimal look rounded her appearance.

Shruti Haasan Is Vision In Gold Goth Look 807716

Shruti Haasan Is Vision In Gold Goth Look 807717

Shruti Haasan Is Vision In Gold Goth Look 807718

Shruti Haasan Is Vision In Gold Goth Look 807719

Shruti Haasan Is Vision In Gold Goth Look 807720

Shruti Haasan Is Vision In Gold Goth Look 807721

Shruti Haasan Is Vision In Gold Goth Look 807722

The actress shared these pictures with the caption, “Make it London but make it desi.” However, the diva is in London but never forgets to represent her country, India, everywhere. She is very fond of her culture and traditions.

Reacting to the new pictures, a user wrote, “Desi Gothic vibe 😍🖤 SLAY SLAY SLAY My Queen !!!! 🔥🔥🔥.” the other asked, “how you can slaying effortlessly in every outfit? 😍😍😍.” “Wow golden goddess ✨️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” commented the gird. The fourth person commented, “Why so pretty 😩.”

Shruti Haasan Is Vision In Gold Goth Look 807713

Shruti Haasan Is Vision In Gold Goth Look 807714

Shruti Haasan Is Vision In Gold Goth Look 807715

What’s your reaction? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Shraddha Kapoor-Shruti Haasan: Actresses Who Can Also Sing
Shraddha Kapoor-Shruti Haasan: Actresses Who Can Also Sing
Manicure To Partying: Here's How Shruti Haasan Spends Her Day
Manicure To Partying: Here's How Shruti Haasan Spends Her Day
London Dairies: Shruti Haasan's Vacationing Moments Serve Goals
London Dairies: Shruti Haasan's Vacationing Moments Serve Goals
Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Special Bundle Of Joy
Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Special Bundle Of Joy
Do You Know? Shruti Haasan Is A Pro In Piano
Do You Know? Shruti Haasan Is A Pro In Piano
Shruti Haasan's Tremendous Transformation, From Luck To Waltair Veerayya
Shruti Haasan's Tremendous Transformation, From Luck To Waltair Veerayya
Latest Stories
Watch: Priyanka Chopra goes all cuddly with Malti Marie on a walk
Watch: Priyanka Chopra goes all cuddly with Malti Marie on a walk
Inside Dhvani Bhanushali’s fam-jam day out
Inside Dhvani Bhanushali’s fam-jam day out
Soppana Sundari Review: Is A Loud Crass Boorish Comedy
Soppana Sundari Review: Is A Loud Crass Boorish Comedy
Seoul Diaries: Alia Bhatt celebrates with Thai actor Davika Hoorne on her birthday
Seoul Diaries: Alia Bhatt celebrates with Thai actor Davika Hoorne on her birthday
Want to experiment with unique lipstick shades? Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon are here with special inspiration
Want to experiment with unique lipstick shades? Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon are here with special inspiration
Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Sai Pallavi's 'aqua blue' love is here
Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Sai Pallavi's 'aqua blue' love is here
Read Latest News