Shruti Haasan, a well-known actress from the south, is one of the fashion world’s top favorites, and she proves it time and time again with her unique costume choices and versatile style. Her form is toned, and she has a lovely face. Her affinity for black skirts and western dress will be known to those who have been paying attention to her in recent years. She is known to experiment with different fashion styles and has been seen sporting various looks, from traditional Indian wear to Western outfits. However, despite her positive side, she has a soft place for the kurta set. She chooses a kurta set that goes well with her style and has a great fashion sense.

She is a strong Indian actress capable of handling everything, whether expressing herself or looking fantastic in any attire. The performer’s ability to carve out a niche for herself was boosted by her work in multiple languages of films. With more than 22.4 million Instagram followers, Shruti Haasan regularly enchants her audience. Shruti Haasan’s fashion sense is bold, stylish, and always on-trend. Recently, she was spotted wearing a dark brown kurta combination with a silver floral print; scroll down to see her outfit appearance.

Shruti Haasan’s Outfit Appearance

Shruti Haasan looks chic in a dark brown floral patterned kurta suit teamed with transparent shoes. Her hair was styled in a middle-parted wavy style. She wore brown smokey eyes, light pink tinted blush with sparkly highlighted cheekbones, and dark pink matte lipstick. She only wears long silver jhumkas as jewelry. In the first image, she is seen from the side and is captured in a low-angle shot. In the second image, she stands again, but this time from the side, with her head inclined. In the third image, she looks to her left and adopts an oozing stance. In the final image, she is shown in her front outfit and gives a beautiful smile. Shruti Haasan captioned her Instagram post, “🤎🧱🍂.”

