Sonam Kapoor is always in love with Indian attire and the grandeur and majestic appeal that comes along with it. Today’s fashion styling is all around the colour black. Yes, Sonam who is bestowed with a fair complexion is engaging in this dark colour and this brings in a huge contrast that adds to her fashion appeal.

Sonam engages in wearing a rich zari-worked Anarkali suit in black colour. She has donned long and big earrings in gold. She looks the perfect Indian in these ethnic ensembles. A bindi on her forehead completes the ethnic look.

She writes on social media,

sonamkapoor

Verified

Love these indian dramatic pictures.. thanks @vaishnavpraveen for shooting me well in indian only 😂

Earrings: @amrapalijewels

Anarkali @ri_ritukumar

Images: @thehouseofpixels

Hair & Make up: @namratasoni

Styling: @abhilashatd @rheakapoor

2 h

She looks gorgeous in this attire and we can vouch that you will feel motivated to dress up more upon seeing this.

Take a look at the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Sonam Kapoor and her natural grace in this elegant piece of clothing is eternal bliss!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.