Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is an Indian actress who mostly features in Hindi films. Sonam Kapoor has won a National Film Award and a Filmfare Award, and she was named to Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list from 2012 to 2016 based on her popularity and earnings.

Sonam is a top fashionista in the industry. She is well-known for her fashion sense, and her well-designed clothing looks fantastic. Without question, she is B-Town’s reigning fashion icon. Sonam never fails to impress her followers with her outfits.

She makes certain that her clothing and jewelry are immaculate, making her a great fashionista. Additionally, she continues experimenting with new styles, which is why her magnificent outfit rules the industry.

Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood’s fashion superstar, is always introducing us to new designs which have already become popular. Sonam Kapoor is always good for fashion tips, whether about wearing odd patterns or bold colors. Sonam has a flawless body and chiseled features. Sonam Kapoor has released a traditional avatar facial appearance image; scroll down to view her look.

Sonam Kapoor’s Picture Appearance

Sonam Kapoor donned a white and red gown with gold embroidery. Her hair was styled in a center-parted wavy hairdo. She applied light black smokey eyes, kajal kohl, pink tinted blush, and a light glossy pink lipstick with her heavy makeup. She wears long golden and pearl earrings with her traditional outfit. In the snapshot, she is smiling on her left side and taking a headshot for the photoshoot. Sonam Kapoor captioned her post, ” @namratasoni.”

About Blind Movie

Shome Makhija directed Blind, produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar, and Manish W. Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey perform supporting roles alongside Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Blind is a remake of the same-named 2011 Korean film, which follows a blind police officer hunting for a serial killer. The main shoot started on December 28, 2020, in Glasgow, Scotland, and ended on February 13, 2021. Blind will be released on ZEE5 in the summer of 2023.

Did you like Sonam Kapoor’s face picture appearance in traditional Avatar? Let us know your view in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.