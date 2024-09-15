Style Showdown: Raashii Khanna Or Keerthy Suresh: Whose Kurta Set Style Takes The Crown?

As two of the most influential figures in the Hindi entertainment industry, their fans closely follow Raashii Khanna and Keerthy Suresh‘s fashion choices. Their elegant and seductive attire never fails to impress; this time, they’ve chosen to showcase the kurta set. Take a look at their stunning ensembles below.

Raashii Khanna And Keerthy Suresh’s Kurta Set Appearance-

Raashii Khanna In Jamuni Kurta Set

The diva donned ethnic attire and looked marvelous. She shares some images on Instagram and mesmerizes us with her ethnic looks. The diva was photographed wearing a deep jamuni and gold work embellished V-neckline, ¾ length sleeves straight hand embroidered, angarkha with gota work flared midi-length kurta. She pairs this drape with the matching pants, and the chanderi dupatta complements her appearance. With minimalistic makeup, peach matte lips, accessories, and gold maang tikka, it looks perfect for festive looks.

Keerthy Suresh In Pink Kurta Set

Keerthy wore a pink high round neckline, ¾ length sleeves, flared loose with pink and off-white floral embroidered short-length kurta, matching pants with lace work embellished, and a highly designed dupatta. The diva strutted her stuff and flaunted her ada in the beautiful ensemble. Keerthy had her hair loose in wavy curls with a side-partition. She chose minimal makeup with brown eyes, kajal kohl, and brown matte lips. She completed her ensemble with small silver earrings, a gold ring, a bracelet, a bangle, and a beige and gold sling bag paired with peach heels.

Which kurta set style will you opt for this festive season? Share your views below, and stay updated at IWMBuzz.com.