Movies | Snippets

Style your crop tops like Rashmika Mandanna and Anupama Parameswaran

Rashmika Mandanna and Anupama Parameswaran are here to show us how to make these trendy pieces shine with their distinctive and fashionable approaches. Scroll below to check

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Sep,2023 02:05:03
Style your crop tops like Rashmika Mandanna and Anupama Parameswaran 853037

Crop tops are all the rage, and Rashmika Mandanna and Anupama Parameswaran are here to show us how to take these trendy pieces and make them pop with their unique and fab styles. Let’s dive into their crop top fashion choices and gather some inspiration to jazz up our own outfits!

Rashmika Mandanna’s denim delight:

Rashmika Mandanna rocks a chic denim off-shoulder tube crop top, turning up the coolness factor. To add some extra oomph, she throws on a denim crop jacket, creating a trendy and layered look that’s as fun as a carnival ride. This outfit is all about blending comfort and style, like mixing your favorite ice cream flavors. Rashmika’s high-waisted green joggers keep the vibe casual and relaxed, perfect for a day out with friends. Her minimal makeup and sleek pulled-back ponytail bring a dash of sophistication to the party. It’s an ensemble that’s cooler than the flip side of the pillow!

Style your crop tops like Rashmika Mandanna and Anupama Parameswaran 853036

Anupama Parameswaran’s floral finesse

Anupama Parameswaran dazzles in her white floral sleeveless crop top, paired with a high-waisted pencil white floral matching skirt that’s as charming as a bouquet of fresh flowers. This outfit screams femininity and elegance, like a stroll through a garden in full bloom. Anupama’s curly long wavy hair adds a touch of romance, making her look like the heroine of a classic love story. With minimal makeup, she lets the beautiful outfit do the talking. It’s the kind of look that’s perfect for a brunch date or a garden party where you’ll shine as bright as a sunny day.

Style your crop tops like Rashmika Mandanna and Anupama Parameswaran 853033

Style your crop tops like Rashmika Mandanna and Anupama Parameswaran 853034

Style your crop tops like Rashmika Mandanna and Anupama Parameswaran 853035

In a nutshell, crop tops are like the sprinkles on the ice cream sundae of fashion. Whether you’re vibing with Rashmika Mandanna’s denim delight or Anupama Parameswaran’s floral finesse, crop tops give you the freedom to express your unique style with flair. These ensembles not only showcase your fashion-forward sensibilities but also reveal your one-of-a-kind personality and confidence. So, why not have some fun experimenting with crop top fashion to create your own signature look and bring a bit of sunshine to any occasion?

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Engagement gowns for big days: Cues from Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia 854326
Engagement gowns for big days: Cues from Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia
Muse in black! Anupama Parameswaran keeps it chic in sleeveless tank tee and high-waist jeans 854263
Muse in black! Anupama Parameswaran keeps it chic in sleeveless tank tee and high-waist jeans
Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia 854121
Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia
The easy hairstyle guide for your gowns by Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Sai Pallavi 853763
The easy hairstyle guide for your gowns by Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Sai Pallavi
3 must-have silk saree blouse designs: Take cues from Tamanna Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Anupama Parameswaran 853675
3 must-have silk saree blouse designs: Take cues from Tamanna Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Anupama Parameswaran
Glowing like gold! Rashmika Mandanna is dream in beige saree and deep plunge blouse design 853640
Glowing like gold! Rashmika Mandanna is dream in beige saree and deep plunge blouse design

Latest Stories

Shahid Kapoor recreates ‘Haider’ look in brown suit, wife Mira Rajput says ‘what else’ 854469
Shahid Kapoor recreates ‘Haider’ look in brown suit, wife Mira Rajput says ‘what else’
Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor ooze with glam in these blouse back designs 854434
Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor ooze with glam in these blouse back designs
Win the ethnic game in lehenga designs! Guide from Disha Patani, Mrunal Thakur and Sonakshi Sinha [Photos] 854365
Win the ethnic game in lehenga designs! Guide from Disha Patani, Mrunal Thakur and Sonakshi Sinha [Photos]
India clinches thrilling victory over Australia in 1st ODI, takes 1-0 lead in series 854480
India clinches thrilling victory over Australia in 1st ODI, takes 1-0 lead in series
3 Party Wears For Women: Dresses that you can carry to rule like Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra and Tara Sutaria 854303
3 Party Wears For Women: Dresses that you can carry to rule like Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra and Tara Sutaria
Say Glitters? Janhvi Kapoor and Mouni Roy keep spark high in bodycon dresses [Photos] 854290
Say Glitters? Janhvi Kapoor and Mouni Roy keep spark high in bodycon dresses [Photos]
Read Latest News