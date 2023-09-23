Style your crop tops like Rashmika Mandanna and Anupama Parameswaran

Crop tops are all the rage, and Rashmika Mandanna and Anupama Parameswaran are here to show us how to take these trendy pieces and make them pop with their unique and fab styles. Let’s dive into their crop top fashion choices and gather some inspiration to jazz up our own outfits!

Rashmika Mandanna’s denim delight:

Rashmika Mandanna rocks a chic denim off-shoulder tube crop top, turning up the coolness factor. To add some extra oomph, she throws on a denim crop jacket, creating a trendy and layered look that’s as fun as a carnival ride. This outfit is all about blending comfort and style, like mixing your favorite ice cream flavors. Rashmika’s high-waisted green joggers keep the vibe casual and relaxed, perfect for a day out with friends. Her minimal makeup and sleek pulled-back ponytail bring a dash of sophistication to the party. It’s an ensemble that’s cooler than the flip side of the pillow!

Anupama Parameswaran’s floral finesse

Anupama Parameswaran dazzles in her white floral sleeveless crop top, paired with a high-waisted pencil white floral matching skirt that’s as charming as a bouquet of fresh flowers. This outfit screams femininity and elegance, like a stroll through a garden in full bloom. Anupama’s curly long wavy hair adds a touch of romance, making her look like the heroine of a classic love story. With minimal makeup, she lets the beautiful outfit do the talking. It’s the kind of look that’s perfect for a brunch date or a garden party where you’ll shine as bright as a sunny day.

In a nutshell, crop tops are like the sprinkles on the ice cream sundae of fashion. Whether you’re vibing with Rashmika Mandanna’s denim delight or Anupama Parameswaran’s floral finesse, crop tops give you the freedom to express your unique style with flair. These ensembles not only showcase your fashion-forward sensibilities but also reveal your one-of-a-kind personality and confidence. So, why not have some fun experimenting with crop top fashion to create your own signature look and bring a bit of sunshine to any occasion?