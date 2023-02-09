Hindi movies also feature Rashmika Mandanna, who has become the top heroine inside the South Indian film industry. She has indeed been showered with love from all perspectives and has been succeeding professionally. Despite the fact that she is loved and adored by many, the actress frequently received a lot of criticism from online users. But fighting all the odds, the actress has always been headed up with her work and sometimes, it is definitely her fashion folios that keep her relevant amongst the Indians.

Owing to her fashion etiquettes the actress recently shared pictures on her social media handle, all decked up in a stylish white robe. Getting the edgy casual beach fashion on point, the actress slipped in the breezy bath robe, keeping her makeup minimal. What’s more, the high thigh slit from the front, added on the groove to the look in and around. The actress shared the pictures on her Twitter handle and wrote, “Be happy peeps.. keep hope.. your happiness and peace comes above all… Life is just too short for negative feels”

For hair, she kept it long open and rounded the stylish white co-ords with strappy black heels. The actress posed with her bright beautiful smile on camera.

Here take a look-

A user wrote, “What a cute smile you have, it gives me happiness..🙈❤❤@rashmika_mandanna Love you ❤❤❤”

Another commented, “You Have An Amazing Smile..😊 @rashmika_mandanna ❤❤ I pray you never lose that beautiful smile on your lips…😊😍❤”

A third user wrote, “You are my idol, i also want to become an actor . I am in class 12. But I got this inspiration from you. In future when I will become an actor doing lot of hardwork I will surely want to meet you once. If I got reply of yours on this comment, i would think my journey is one-fourth done. It’s very difficult to get your reply.love you 100000000000”

What are your thoughts on this stunning casual look by Rashmika Mandanna? Let us know in the comments.