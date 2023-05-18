Throwback to when Anushka Shetty reacted to her ‘secret marriage’ rumours, read

Anushka Shetty candidly disclosed that the media once propagated an amusing rumour about her having been secretly married on five separate occasions. Read below to know how she reacted

As a prominent star in the Telugu film industry, Anushka has faced a barrage of rumors to the extent of being falsely alleged to have been secretly married. She has also been linked romantically to her co-stars and directors, including rumors suggesting a secret marriage to Prakash Kovelamudi, the director of “Judgementall Hai Kya.”

Despite being subjected to such rumours, Anushka has consistently asserted that these speculations have never had a detrimental impact on her personal or professional life.

Anushka Shetty on the marriage rumours

During an interview, Anushka Shetty was questioned about the impact of persistent rumors on her personal life. The talented actress explained that although she has always been sensitive to such speculations, she has never allowed them to permeate her thoughts. In the initial stages, when she would confide in her parents, they would attentively listen and offer guidance, instilling in her the values of non-harming and maintaining a pure conscience.

Anushka Shetty candidly disclosed that the media once propagated an amusing rumor about her having been secretly married on five separate occasions. While addressing the subject of marriage, the esteemed South Indian star revealed that from a young age, she nurtured dreams of experiencing marital bliss and a fairy-tale ending.

Furthermore, rumors regarding a clandestine engagement between Anushka Shetty and her Baahubali co-star Prabhas had also surfaced. Speculations had arisen due to the sizzling on-screen chemistry they shared in the film. However, both the actors denied the rumours.

She said, “Prabhas and I are not getting married. Please do not expect Baahubali and Devasena-like chemistry in real life. It is only for the screen.” As quoted by News18.