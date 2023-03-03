Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a well-known Indian actress and former Miss World who is admired for her fashion sense and style. She has always been known for her elegance, grace, and poise and has been a trendsetter in the Indian fashion industry for many years. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fashion choices are always elegant, timeless, and classy, and she continues to inspire many with her style.

Check Out Her Gown Outfits –

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose an elegant white ball gown by Nedo, adorned with beautiful white floral embroidery and appliqué work. The strapless gown had a sweetheart neckline, a corset-style bodice, and a flared ball gown-style skirt. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a wise choice by wearing a few accessories. Instead, the actress wore a Longines Dolcevita watch with a vibrant aqua-blue leather strap that stood out without distracting her colorful outfit. The star accentuated her appearance with powder blue eyeshadow, glossy pink lips, and voluminous, loose curls, all of which complemented her romantic attire.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has just walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, and her ensemble is not for the faint of heart. The actress has selected an off-the-shoulder tiered white gown with a spectacular feathery cape for her second day on the French Riviera. After wearing a shiny gold one-shoulder gown the day before, this style is a surprise, but it makes up for it with the dramatic volume.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a floor-length white sleeveless overlap detailed sweetheart neckline gown by Lebanese designer Ziad Germanos to the occasion. Her corset-body gown was adorned with intricately embroidered designs. The tightened waist strengthened her outfit. Her gown had a wide skirt with sharp pleats. She accessorized her appearance with silver-toned earrings and a bluestone ring. She boosted her outfit with a lime green wristwatch. Aishwarya Rai wore her long wavy locks free in a mid-parted style. She sculpted her cheekbones and jawline with the appropriate foundation and concealer. Her makeup included filled brows, black eyeliner, mascara, light eyeshadow, delicate blush, and pink lip color.

