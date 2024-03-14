Movies | Editorial

Big Girls Don’t Cry Review : Big Girls Don’t Cry : Young, Wild, Unstoppable & Unapologetically Epicurean

Beyond Riverdale and the Archies there is this boarding school for girls Vandana Valley. It won’t be erroneous to call it The Valley Of the dolls.

Author: Subhash K Jha
Rating: 4 stars

The  girls in the boarding school are  young vivacious….or perhaps, bindaas  would  be a  better word …I am sure the  young ladies  of  this  cutely compelling  series  would  like to known as  bindaas.

Here’s  a  world so bindaas  that the girls are  allowed to check  out boys’ …you know the world that rhymes with  bindaas?

Ok  ok. I am being coy. These  teenaged  pleasure seekers  would probably think restrain to be  sign of incorrigible  fuddy-duddy-ness. But here is the  thing: Big Girls Don’t Cry is not just an alibi for bad behaviour.

These girls are no rebels with a  cause. They just won’t  to be recognized  for what they are, good bad or lesbian.Yes,  there is  a strong  same-sex angle, which is not allowed to be  smothered in self congratulations. Sure, big girls don’t cry. But these  are wildly emotional girls, nevertheless,  who speak  the lingo of  the today’s kids. The  dialogues (Adwitiya Kereng Das  ,Sunayana Kumari, Radhika Malhotra,Nitya Mehra  ,Sudhanshu Saria)  are  crammed with  contemporary  colloquialisms  but  they don’t strain for realism.

Then overall effect is  curiously candyfloss(with the focus on  good looks  everywhere)  merged   with  mindgames that allow the  girls to  grow  even as they are  continuously constrained  by their natural  desires.

It is  a beautiful series to look at; so pretty are the faces and the  locations(oh yes, the goddamned locations reek of prohibitive  budgets) that  you often  wonder if this is all  for real.

As Javed Akhtar  once said about people’s perception of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: ‘Chal jhoothi koi itni khubsoorat ho sakta hai kiya?’

Speaking  of Javed, I am reminded  of his daughter Zoya Akhtar who came up with a clanger  last  year Archies which covered the same  territory as  Big Girls Don’t Cry. There,  every shot looked  like a set  even when the  location shifted to  a real park.

The  tussle between  rustle  and muscle, between wispiness and weight , is  smoothly  resolved  in BGDC(Big Girls Don’t Cry, duh). The pull  and push  of  The Look  and The Soul is never allowed to come in the way of what these girls want.A  good time.

These boarding school  bombshells  make you wonder: are they shallow  or just  pretending to be, you know,  to fit in?The vast cast of youngsters and seniors  feature some lovely faces of both genders. And yes, the actors are not apologetic about their looks.

I have  to admit that some portions of  the  series  tends to get  somewhat  underwritten and hence  undernourished. Rest assured, the interruptions in the nubile narration  are short and  excusable. Big Girls Don’t Cry  is  a huge fun to watch. No one is in this to change the world. Not even to change themselves. The girls  , even the timid  outsider Kavya,  are comfortable  in their own skin.

I suspect  we  will see a  lot more  of some of these girls in the future. No, I am telling which ones. Let’s not spoil the fun.

The title  of  the series  comes  from a song by Fergie. Before leaving these  girls to their own  devices(emotional or mechanical) I would just like to say in their defence: Fergie-ve them, they know not what they do.