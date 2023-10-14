When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Made Headlines Over Her Alleged Disputes With The Bachchan Family

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is no stranger to the glitz and glamor of Bollywood, but her journey has also been marked by several alleged disputes with her in-laws, the Bachchan family. While these disputes have often made headlines. Check out the moments wherein Ash’s alleged disputes with the Bachchan family captured the public’s attention.

Aishwarya Cropped Family Photo: One incident that raised eyebrows was Aishwarya’s Instagram post featuring a cropped family photo. On Amitabh Bachchan’s 81st birthday, she posted an image of Aaradhya with Big B, cropping out Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Navya Nanda, and Agastya Nanda. The post quickly went viral, sparking rumors of discord within the family.

The ‘Childish Behavior’ Video: Another viral moment was a video where Amitabh Bachchan appeared irritated by Aishwarya’s behavior and advised her not to act like Aaradhya. While it might have been a light-hearted family moment, the video left Aishwarya a tad embarrassed.

A Heated Argument With Abhishek: Public figures often have their private moments under scrutiny. In one of the unseen videos that went viral on the internet, one could clearly see Ash and Abhi having a heated argument.

Clash With Navya Nanda: In the same video, Aishwarya seemed to be at odds with Navya Nanda, further fueling the speculation of family discord.

Paris Fashion Week: After a long time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week and was ignored by the entire Bachchan family.

Baised Behaviour Of Jaya Bachchan: The internet noticed that Jaya Bachchan seemed to cheer for Navya, who also walked the same ramp at Paris Fashion Week, while ignoring Aishwarya.

Shweta Bachchan’s Complaint: In a candid moment on Koffee with Karan, Shweta Bachchan revealed her annoyance with Aishwarya for taking ages to reply to calls and messages.

Jaya Bachchan’s ‘Regressive Mother-in-Law’ Remark: Jaya Bachchan’s statement on Koffee with Karan, where she praised Aishwarya for staying behind and not interfering with or overexposing herself in front of the family, sparked debates about her being a typical mother-in-law.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Love for Aishwarya: In contrast to the disputes and controversies, Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his love and regard for Aishwarya in various interviews. He often refers to her as another daughter after Abhishek’s marriage.