Movies | Celebrities

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Made Headlines Over Her Alleged Disputes With The Bachchan Family

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s journey has also been marked by several alleged disputes with her in-laws, the Bachchan family. Check out the moments wherein Ash’s alleged disputes with the Bachchan family captured the public's attention.

Author: IWMBuzz
14 Oct,2023 16:10:57
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Made Headlines Over Her Alleged Disputes With The Bachchan Family 861390

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is no stranger to the glitz and glamor of Bollywood, but her journey has also been marked by several alleged disputes with her in-laws, the Bachchan family. While these disputes have often made headlines. Check out the moments wherein Ash’s alleged disputes with the Bachchan family captured the public’s attention.

Aishwarya Cropped Family Photo: One incident that raised eyebrows was Aishwarya’s Instagram post featuring a cropped family photo. On Amitabh Bachchan’s 81st birthday, she posted an image of Aaradhya with Big B, cropping out Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Navya Nanda, and Agastya Nanda. The post quickly went viral, sparking rumors of discord within the family.

The ‘Childish Behavior’ Video: Another viral moment was a video where Amitabh Bachchan appeared irritated by Aishwarya’s behavior and advised her not to act like Aaradhya. While it might have been a light-hearted family moment, the video left Aishwarya a tad embarrassed.
A Heated Argument With Abhishek: Public figures often have their private moments under scrutiny. In one of the unseen videos that went viral on the internet, one could clearly see Ash and Abhi having a heated argument.

Clash With Navya Nanda: In the same video, Aishwarya seemed to be at odds with Navya Nanda, further fueling the speculation of family discord.
Paris Fashion Week: After a long time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week and was ignored by the entire Bachchan family.

Baised Behaviour Of Jaya Bachchan: The internet noticed that Jaya Bachchan seemed to cheer for Navya, who also walked the same ramp at Paris Fashion Week, while ignoring Aishwarya.
Shweta Bachchan’s Complaint: In a candid moment on Koffee with Karan, Shweta Bachchan revealed her annoyance with Aishwarya for taking ages to reply to calls and messages.

Jaya Bachchan’s ‘Regressive Mother-in-Law’ Remark: Jaya Bachchan’s statement on Koffee with Karan, where she praised Aishwarya for staying behind and not interfering with or overexposing herself in front of the family, sparked debates about her being a typical mother-in-law.
Amitabh Bachchan’s Love for Aishwarya: In contrast to the disputes and controversies, Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his love and regard for Aishwarya in various interviews. He often refers to her as another daughter after Abhishek’s marriage.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans For Wishes on His 81st Birthday; Aishwarya Says, 'Always, God Bless' 860945
Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans For Wishes on His 81st Birthday; Aishwarya Says, ‘Always, God Bless’
Aaradhya Bachchan Learns The Ropes Of Fashion From Mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Check Here 859316
Aaradhya Bachchan Learns The Ropes Of Fashion From Mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Check Here
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's CUTE HUG Goes Viral: Read All Details 858474
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s CUTE HUG Goes Viral: Read All Details
Photos] Aditi Bhatia goes candid with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week, saying, 'I only strive to be just...' 858447
[Photos] Aditi Bhatia goes candid with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week, saying, ‘I only strive to be just…’
Get the mother-daughter airport fashion style guide from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya [Photos] 856929
Get the mother-daughter airport fashion style guide from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya [Photos]
Learn to style your daring crop tops from Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 853752
Learn to style your daring crop tops from Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Latest Stories

Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt note for her BFF Tamanna on her birthday, read 861368
Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt note for her BFF Tamanna on her birthday, read
Shehnaaz Gill turns lady boss in Rs. 201,000 black embroidered sherwani [Photos] 861365
Shehnaaz Gill turns lady boss in Rs. 201,000 black embroidered sherwani [Photos]
Exclusive: Aasheema Vardaan roped in for Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series 861356
Exclusive: Aasheema Vardaan roped in for Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series
Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma express their gratitude as Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti completes 100 episodes! 861361
Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma express their gratitude as Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti completes 100 episodes!
Khushi Kapoor Turns Brand Ambassador Of Beauty Brand, Twins With Anshula Kapoor In Pink Gown, Take A Look 861347
Khushi Kapoor Turns Brand Ambassador Of Beauty Brand, Twins With Anshula Kapoor In Pink Gown, Take A Look
Zendaya & Sonam Kapoor are top celebrities with highest impact for luxury fashion brands! 861358
Zendaya & Sonam Kapoor are top celebrities with highest impact for luxury fashion brands!
Read Latest News