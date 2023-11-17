You are the absolute love of my life: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s cute birthday wish for daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan‘s beloved daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, turned 12 years old on November 16. Aishwarya, taking to her Instagram account, shared a touching note dedicated to her daughter on the occasion, along with a precious throwback selfie capturing the essence of their mother-daughter bond.

The Instagram post features a heartwarming snapshot of Aishwarya and Aaradhya from the early years, capturing a moment frozen in time. In the picture, Aishwarya, dressed in a stylish black outfit, beams with a radiant smile as she poses alongside a younger Aaradhya, who mirrors the joy with her adorable smile. The intimate photograph appears to be taken in the comfort of their home.

In the accompanying caption, Aishwarya poured out her love for Aaradhya in words that resonate with pure maternal affection. She expressed, “I LOVE YOU infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling Angel Aaradhya. You are the absolute love of my life… I breathe for you… my soul… HAPPY HAPPY HAPPIEST 12th BIRTHDAY. God Bless you always ALLWAYS. Thank you for being YOU… precious love… I love you the mostestestestestestestestestestestestest. You are the bestestestestestestestestestestestest.”

As Aaradhya turns 12, the Bachchan family and fans alike join in extending warm wishes for her well-being and happiness. The Bollywood power couple, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, have always been private about their family life, making such glimpses into their personal celebrations even more special for their admirers.