Anushka Shetty, a popular and most venerated actress in the Indian film industry, has proven herself to be a fashion icon. Her style exudes sophistication and refinement, leaving onlookers in awe. Whether clad in a traditional saree or a modern western outfit, Anushka’s fashion choices are impeccable, showcasing her ability to merge traditional Indian attire with contemporary fashion trends.

Anushka Shetty Fashion

Anushka’s fashion sense is engaging due to her exceptional expertise in saree draping, which is evident in her unconventional saree styles. Her penchant for bold prints and intricate embroidery adds a touch of glamour and extravagance to her outfits, which make her stand out from the crowd.

For formal events, Anushka’s fashion taste is top-notch as she graces the occasion with designer lehengas that are bedecked with heavy embellishments and statement jewelry. Her hair and makeup are consistently on point, adding to her overall stunning look.

Owing to her fashion decks, the actress has been a head turner with her glow and glam in yellow outfits. Here we have shared some of her best looks in yellow adorns. Starting from some ethnic to conventional wears, scroll beneath to check on her most glamourous looks in yellow.

Here’s when Anushka Shetty embraced a stage event in a gorgeous golden embroidered palazzo suit. She completed the look with her wavy long hair and minimal makeup.

The time Anushka’s stunning look in her chikankari yellow salwar suit went viral. The actress completed the look with minimal makeup and sleek wavy hair.

When Anushka Shetty prompted glam and quirk in this stylish silk yellow embellished saree. She completed the look with her braided hairstyle and minimal makeup.