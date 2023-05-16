ADVERTISEMENT
Unseen Pics: Ananya And Mommy Bhavna Panday Vibing Together

Ananya Panday shares a great bond with her mother, Bhavna Panday. The duo is one of the best and most buzzed mother-daughter duos. Their pictures together often buzz on the internet. Also, both of them are stylish and cool mother-daughters. And here we found some fresh, unseen images of Bhavna Panday from the past with her daughter. Read more to see pics.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 May,2023 02:03:16
Ananya Panday And Mommy Bhavna Panday Unseen Pics

This is the sweetest thing to find on the internet today. Ananya’s mother looked as young and beautiful as she is today. And the actress’s childhood picture and smile are so adorable.

Unseen Pics: Ananya And Mommy Bhavna Panday Vibing Together 807285

Bhavna Panday, in this picture, donned a casual denim top and looks beautiful with her smile. She posed with her relatives.

Unseen Pics: Ananya And Mommy Bhavna Panday Vibing Together 807286

How adorable Bhavna is in this picture, looking with her little kiddo Ananya smiling like a good girl. Isn’t the duo so gorgeous that one can’t take their eyes off them?

Unseen Pics: Ananya And Mommy Bhavna Panday Vibing Together 807288

A total gem picture when Bhavna kissed the little princess Ananya this click. The duo looked beautiful and had perfect mother-daughter goals.

Unseen Pics: Ananya And Mommy Bhavna Panday Vibing Together 807289

Here’s how the duo slays now. The mother-daughter looked sparkling in a silver-coloured outfit.

Unseen Pics: Ananya And Mommy Bhavna Panday Vibing Together 807292

Ananya Panday Work

Ananya started her Bollywood journey as Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Later the actress featured in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, Khaali Peeli, and Liger. She enjoys a huge fan following on her profile, and her regular share of pictures, reels, and videos keeps her fans hooked with her.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

