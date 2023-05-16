Unseen Pics: Ananya And Mommy Bhavna Panday Vibing Together

Ananya Panday shares a great bond with her mother, Bhavna Panday. The duo is one of the best and most buzzed mother-daughter duos. Their pictures together often buzz on the internet. Also, both of them are stylish and cool mother-daughters. And here we found some fresh, unseen images of Bhavna Panday from the past with her daughter. Read more to see pics.

Ananya Panday And Mommy Bhavna Panday Unseen Pics

This is the sweetest thing to find on the internet today. Ananya’s mother looked as young and beautiful as she is today. And the actress’s childhood picture and smile are so adorable.

Bhavna Panday, in this picture, donned a casual denim top and looks beautiful with her smile. She posed with her relatives.

How adorable Bhavna is in this picture, looking with her little kiddo Ananya smiling like a good girl. Isn’t the duo so gorgeous that one can’t take their eyes off them?

A total gem picture when Bhavna kissed the little princess Ananya this click. The duo looked beautiful and had perfect mother-daughter goals.

Here’s how the duo slays now. The mother-daughter looked sparkling in a silver-coloured outfit.

Ananya Panday Work

Ananya started her Bollywood journey as Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Later the actress featured in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, Khaali Peeli, and Liger. She enjoys a huge fan following on her profile, and her regular share of pictures, reels, and videos keeps her fans hooked with her.

Follow IWMBuzz.com.