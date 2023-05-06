Varun Dhawan Flaunts Chiselled Body In Mirror Selfie, Check Out

Varun Dhawan is one of the heartthrob in the industry. The actor has amazed the audience with his on-screen performance; check out his mirror selfie in the latest picture

The heartthrob of B-town, Varun Dhawan, is a dashing actor in the tinsel town. He started his journey from Student of the Year and never stepped back. His chocolate boy face and figure are what keeps him in the headlines. And yet again, the actor is flaunting his body in the latest Instagram dump. Let’s check them out.

Varun Dhawan’s Latest Instagram Dump

Varun Dhawan, in his latest Instagram story, shared a photo of himself wearing a grey sando and printed joggers. He posed, flaunting her bulky hand muscles in the mirror selfie. The actor loves to keep himself fit and fine. Varun Dhawan is loved by his fans since his debut. The cool, composed and simple behaviour with a cute face makes girls go crushing on him.

Varun Dhawan’s Social Life

Varun Dhawan enjoys a huge fandom on his Instagram account. He has more than 45 million followers on his profile. His regular share of pictures, reels and updates keeps his fans engaged with him. In addition, some of Varun Dhawan’s hit films include Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, Jug Jugg Jiyoo, Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, Street Dancer and many others.