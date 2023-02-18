Varun Dhawan is an incredibly skilled and attractive actor. The actor has established himself as one of the business’s most engaging and entertaining actors. Millions of people have been intrigued by the actor’s extraordinary talent in the industry, and he is presently shaking the industry with his dazzling beauty. The actor, who has appeared in several films, is known for his blockbuster productions, which have rattled the industry. The actor has also won several honors and is well-known in the business. Millions of people admire the actor and believe he looks incredible.

Varun Dawan began his career as Karan Johar’s assistant director in My Name Is Khan before making his acting debut in Johar’s teenage drama Student of the Year in 2012. Following that, he gained fame as a leading man in the romantic comedy Main Tera Hero.

Varun Dhawan, an actor who likes to offer everything out of the ordinary, is one of Bollywood’s most fashionable actors who wears the most significant labels. The actor has one of the best fashion style collections in B-town, and his collection would make any fashion enthusiast jealous.

The actor has a great sense of style, and his costumes make him seem sassy and attractive. The actor looks great in whatever clothing he wears. He was recently seen meditating shirtless; scroll down to view his looks.

Varun Dhawan’s Shirtless Appearance

Varun Dhawan appeared shirtless and wore only dark grey colored shorts. He styled his hair in a side-parted puffed hairstyle. In the picture, he sits on the floor and opts for a meditation pose with eyes closed and sunlight spotted on his face naturally. Varun Dhawan captioned his post, “I bow to Lord Shiva.”

Varun Dhawan’s Upcoming Citadel Series

Varun Dhawan will make his digital debut in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Web Series Citadel. It is an Indian version of Amazon Prime’s global Citadel franchise developed by the Russo Brothers, directed and produced by Raj & DK.

Did you like Varun Dhawan’s shirtless appearance while meditating? Let us know your views in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.