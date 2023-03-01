Varun Dhawan is one of the most promising Bollywood stars of today but his Instagram shows that he is definitely the most versatile actor when it comes to fashion. The actor is quite active on social media and keeps sharing fun videos and pictures with his fans.

The actor is also a fitness enthusiast and is dedicated to keeping himself fit. His fans often praise him for his amazing dedication and are motivated by him as well. The actor is quite active on social media and keeps sharing fun videos and pictures with his fans.

Varun is a proud dog dad and he often loves to share images and videos of his pet Joey on social media. Today, he took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with his pet dog. In the photo, Varun and Joey are seen sleeping on the bed. Varun can be seen cuddling him. The actor captioned his post: “Afternoons 🐶 cuddles”