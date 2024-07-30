Vijay Deverakonda’s Athletic Avatar Sets Fans Abuzz

Vijay Deverakonda, the Telugu superstar, has again sent his fans into a frenzy with his latest Instagram post. The actor, known for his exceptional acting talent and down-to-earth behavior, has shared a glimpse of his weekend mood, sporting a new athletic avatar.

In the six-slide post, Deverakonda is fully immersed in a game of pickleball, sweating it out to get fitter than ever. The first five images showcase his focus and dedication to the game, while the last photo captures him in a different mood, possibly deep in thought.

Deverakonda’s athletic look, a simple yet stylish ensemble featuring a yellow tee, sports pants, a yellow cap, and a watch on his left wrist, has sent his fans into a frenzy. The comments section of his post is flooded with compliments and love. Some have praised him for ‘looking too good in yellow,’ while others have showered love on the superstar, calling him ‘my rowdy baby.’ The actor’s post has received an overwhelming response, with fans appreciating his dedication to fitness and his new athletic look.

Deverakonda is preparing for his upcoming films, VD12, VD14, and VD15. The actor confirmed these projects on his birthday this year. In VD12, he plays a spy, while VD14 is set to be a period piece. VD15 will feature him as a rural character or appear in a film of this genre.

The actor’s unwavering dedication to his craft and fitness regime is truly inspiring. His fans, eagerly anticipating his upcoming films, are in awe of his new athletic avatar. Vijay Deverakonda has once again proven why he is one of the most beloved stars in the industry.

In conclusion, Vijay Deverakonda’s latest Instagram post has set fans abuzz, showcasing his weekend vibe and athletic look. The actor continues to inspire and entertain his fans with his dedication to fitness and his craft.