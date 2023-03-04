Janhvi Kapoor is one of the prettiest and most admired actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress made her stunning debut in the world of movies and entertainment in the year 2018 and from then onwards, things have truly been wonderful and sensational for her in the true and genuine sense of the term. Janhvi Kapoor loves to melt hearts with her strong and sensational social media game and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from her end is a reason to stay tuned to her glamorous and gorgeous social media handle. Her swag is unmatchable and well, that’s why, whenever she drops stunner photos and videos, internet totally feels the heat and goes bananas for real.

A video of Janhvi Kapoor with actor Rana Daggubati is going viral where they are apparently seen kidnapping a man. It's not a real video but a promo for apparently their upcoming project.

