Watch: Alia Bhatt wins internet with her humble interaction with paparazzo’s mother

A video of Alia Bhatt is going viral on the internet, where the Gangubai actress can be seen interacting all sweet and humble with paparazzo’s mother. She complains (light-hearted) that the photographer bothers her too much

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 May,2023 22:05:36
A video of Alia Bhatt is going viral on the internet from Global Sports Pickleball Championship​, that she attended. The video went viral after Alia’s sweet gesture with a paparazzo’s mother at the event caught attention from the netizens. However, the incident received mixed reactions from the netizens, while some called it out as a publicity stunt, others thought it to be genuine.

Viral Bhayani shares video of Alia Bhatt

In the video, we can see Alia Bhatt interacting with a paparazzo’s mother, who came there to meet the Gangubai star. Alia can be seen greeting the old lady and also light-heartedly complained how she is always stalked by his son along with his other photographer mates. Alia then clicked a picture with the old lady too and walked off.

Sharing the video, Viral Bhayani wrote, “Alia Bhatt is the most beautiful and lovely person 😍interacts with our team members mom who has come from village to town for the very first time, how lovely”

Netizens’ Reactions

One wrote, “nobody saw how she wanted that lady to unhold her hand”

Another wrote, “Alia gets unreal hate, if she appears nice its publicity and if she doesn’t she is egoistic. People are actually obsessed with her no matter what.”

A third user wrote, “Alia ne hath chudva liya dhire dhire kisi ko dikhe naa thaki😂😂 camera ke samne acha ban ne ke liye”

A fourth one added, “Dikhava karne mein bhi patience nahin hain.. lastly she is pushing her.. aur achanak in g*tt**wood walon ko logon pe itna pyar kaise aane laga hai..😂”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

