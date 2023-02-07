Kartik Aaryan and Kangana Ranaut are two of Bollywood’s most well-known and gorgeous stars. They have a stronghold on the market and are well-known and loved for their efforts. They are the best actors in the profession, and their powers and attractiveness astound us. The paparazzi spotted the celebrities, who looked gorgeous in their extravagant attire.

Kartik Aaryan And Kangana Ranaut’s Spotted Appearance

Kartik Aaryan stepped out of the car wearing a dark grey t-shirt, a black jacket, black pants, and black and white sneakers. His hair was dressed in a side-parted puffy hairdo. He wore nothing except black sunglasses. Kartik appeared in the video with a daring walk. In his next appearance, he folds his sleeves and shows a side jawline. He usually interacts with the paparazzi and is now having an amusing dialogue with them. He delivers both hands tied back standing postures to the camera in the film, and in the last appearance, he makes a side appearance with both hands in the pocket and a cute smile on his face.

Kangana Ranaut was spotted wearing a green cotton saree, a basic sleeveless top, and black formal shoes. She wore her hair in a sloppy wavy half ponytail. Kangana applied bright pink lipstick and kept her makeup minimal. She completes her look with a black purse and black sunglasses. In the footage, she quickly exits the airport while smiling. In her next appearance, she holds her handbag in her right hand and waves to the photographers. In her final appearance, she flaunts, turns back to the paparazzi, and strikes mesmerizing postures for the camera. Finally, she shows off her hair and returns to the check-in counter.

