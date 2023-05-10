ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Monalisa's Laal Ishq In Lehenga

In the latest Instagram dump, Monalisa looked stunning in a red avatar. She flaunted her beautiful style in bridal wear. She has consistently won hearts with her gorgeousness and glow

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 May,2023 17:45:53
The famous diva of Bhojpuri, Monalisa constantly attracts new headlines. Over the years, she has carved her niches in the industry with her top-notch acting and lifestyle. She has also impressed us with her bold and desi looks. Yet again, in the latest Instagram reel, she proved her hotness in red. Read more to check out her stunning avatar.

Monalisa’s Laal Ishq

In the latest reel video shared on her Instagram account, Monalisa donned a beautiful red lehenga with gold work. In addition, the rich green embellished jewellery, bold eye makeup, blushed cheeks, matte lips, and gajra bun elevated her look. In her final look, she exuded charm like a new bride. Throughout the reel video, she flaunted her charisma. And in the caption, she wrote, “Laal Ishq.”

In addition, a few hours ago, Monalisa also shared some pictures from her scenes with an adorable caption for her husband, “He Stole My Heart ❤️… And I Took His Last Name …You Are My Person, Forever @vikrant8235 ….”

And in the same pictures, fans couldn’t stop gushing. Actress Rashami Desai called her “Sundar ❤️.” At the same time, many other users shared their opinions in the comments.

Did you like Monalisa’s bridal avatar? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

