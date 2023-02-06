Watch: Nora Fatehi Just Made Our Day In Backless Green Satin Thigh Slit Gown

Nora Fatehi is one of the country’s most renowned and appreciated actors and performers. Nora Fatehi has been doing excellent quality work in the Hindi entertainment business for many years, and the last few years have genuinely been spectacular and great for her in the phrase’s true meaning.

Nora Fatehi has been in scorching form, which is why each and everything she’s tried from her end has yielded excellent results. Whether as a model, dancer, actor, or reality show judge, Nora Fatehi has risen to new heights due to her hard work and efforts, and we sincerely adore every bit of it for real.

Nora Fatehi is likewise really attractive. As a result, anytime she is seen shining in wonderful attire and avatars, netizens love it and can’t get enough of her beauty and personality.

Nora Fatehi’s incredible sense of style is undoubtedly one of her most valuable talents. So it’s no surprise that we melt and go mad every time Nora posts stunning photos and videos on her social media platforms. She recently posted a picture of herself wearing a stunning light green satin gown.

Nora Fatehi Video Appearance

Nora Fatehi appears seductive in a pale green backless satin thigh slit gown. Her hair was styled in a side-parted simple straight hairdo. Nora kept her makeup basic, opting for orange lipstick. She accessorized with large gold hoop earrings. In the video, she appears on the beach with her back to the camera. She shows off her hair and clothes, creating an oomph appearance for the video shoot. She also posed in a silhouette effect for the photo. She took all her hair in the front and revealed her back with a curved stance on her last appearance. Nora Fatehi captioned her post, “When i walk in sit up straight, i don’t give a F*ck if i was late… .”

Did you like Nora Fatehi’s latest outfit appearance video? Let us know your views in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.