Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are couple goals in the true and genuine sense of the term. During the initial phase of their relationship, the duo had to deal with quite a great deal of judgements coming their way. However, the best thing about them was that they managed to beat all odds and eventually emerged as a strong couple who are sincerely dedicated towards each other. One of the highlight factors about both Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor has to be the fact that whenever they make stunning appearances in public, they never ever shy away or back out from showing love and appreciation to each other in real life. Well, just like every other time ladies and gentlemen, this time as well, it was no different for the two.

Both Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted twinning in black as they made heads spin together in front of the paparazzi. However, one thing apparently didn’t go down well with Saif Ali Khan. Apparently, Saif wasn’t really pleased with the paparazzi being present there due to which, he took a sly dig at them by taunting them. He was heard saying in a viral video,

“Aap humaare bedroom mein bhi ghuss jayiye.”. Well, you can check out the full video below –

Well, what’s your take and update on this video ladies and gentlemen? What’s your opinion on this reaction by Saif Ali Khan? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com