Watch: Vijay Varma walks away when a paparazzo questions him about Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma responded, expressing his gratitude for the recognition and his team's hard work. However, the atmosphere took a sudden turn when the paparazzo broached a rather sensitive subject—the ongoing teasing surrounding Tamannaah Bhatia

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 May,2023 18:02:11
Vijay Varma, the talented actor known for his remarkable performances, recently graced the prestigious International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in Abu Dhabi, Dubai.

As he confidently strutted down the red carpet, radiating charisma, a curious paparazzo seized the opportunity to inquire about his emotions regarding the nomination of his latest film, Darlings. With grace and patience, Vijay Varma responded, expressing his gratitude for the recognition and his team’s hard work. However, the atmosphere took a sudden turn when the paparazzo broached a rather sensitive subject—the ongoing teasing surrounding Tamannaah Bhatia. Sensing the discomfort, Vijay Varma swiftly excused himself and walked away, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions.

Vijay Varma avoids questions on Tamannaah

The video got viral all across the internet. Scroll below to check out his reaction.

Sharing the video, Bollywood Bubble wrote, “Uh oh! Vijay Varma walks out when quizzed about Tamannaah Bhatia.@itsvijayvarma #vijayvarma #tamannaahbhatia #iifarocks2023 #iifaawards2023 #bollywoodbubble”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Vijay Varma, the versatile actor, has been making waves on the work front with his stellar performances and commendable choices in the entertainment industry. After gaining recognition for his breakthrough role in the critically acclaimed film “Gully Boy,” Varma has continued to captivate audiences with his acting prowess. Currently, all eyes are on his highly anticipated film, “Darlings,” which has garnered a nomination at the prestigious IIFA awards. His last work as an antagonist in Dahaad has also earned him immense praises from the film buffs.

