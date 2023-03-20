Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. Just like some of her other contemporaries, Rashmika Mandanna has over the years tremendous amount of success and fame and well, that’s why, anything and everything coming from her end grabs a lot of attention for all the good reasons. She started her career as a young and talented girl who’s doing good quality work as a model and from there onwards, her career took off on a high in the South Indian entertainment industry. She made her debut in Hindi cinema in the year 2022 with Goodbye and soon, she was there to impress everyone with ‘Mission Majnu’.

Innumerable fans and admirers all over the country always shower her with a lot of love and well, one thing that she always gets to hear a lot from her fans it that she’s the modern-day crush of the nation. While everyone loves the tag, not many perhaps realize that what exactly makes her that. Well, one of the biggest reasons why she’s the crush of the nation is that not just her beautiful smile, she’s incredibly supportive and loving towards her fans. She’s also extremely humble as a performer and well, no wonder, we love fans love her for her sweet nature.

Well, hey folks and all fans of Rashmika Mandanna, do you all agree with us ladies and gentlemen?