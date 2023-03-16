Rashmika Mandanna is the “national crush” for good reason. She gained international notoriety after being well-known in the South with her part as “Srivalli” in the Allu Arjun-starring Pushpa: The Rising. The actress always stays in the limelight due to her cuteness and boldness.

In the South Indian cinema industry, Rashmika, one of the most sought-after actresses, has long been renowned for her sincerity. She has always been confident in speaking her mind and defending her convictions. She demonstrated her confidence and self-assurance with her clever response to the paparazzi’s query.

Rashmika Mandanna recently appeared in a black and gold saree for the occasion, tying the pallu around her arms and donning a lavishly embroidered top. She chose to accessorize with a kadha and a pair of striking earrings. She complimented her simple makeup and tidy bun with minimum hair accessories, which was stunning on the diva.

After recently walking the runway at Lakme Fashion Week, Rashmika was finally questioned about the rumors. A paparazzi can be heard saying in a video posted by filmygyo on Instagram, “Rashmika ji aap sabke crush bann gaye hai… cricketers ke bhi”. The actress from Mission Majnu flushed and murmured, “Yaa”.

Yet, it was clear that he was talking about Shubman even if he didn’t take Gill’s name. Rashmika shrugged her shoulders in response and blushed.

It’s been said that Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has a crush on Rashmika Mandanna. Using Shubman as an example, a pap informed her that she is currently a cricketer’s crush. See how Rashmika Mandanna responds.

The video reached 11k likes within a few days.

Rashmika most recently appeared in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun, Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay, and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor are the actress’s recent films.

Check out the video:

Source: Instagram