JJ Valaya is one of the celebrated fashion designers in India. The star designer happens to be one of the most favourites amongst the Bollywood celebrities. Whether western or conventional wears, the designer has never failed to give some of the best deck ups on board. Owing to that, here we have shared the moments when three of most popular stars from the B-town, Mouni Roy, Vidya Balan and Shilpa Shetty have astounded us in stylish JJ Valaya’s sarees.

Mouni Roy

When the Brahmastra actress looked absolutely gorgeous in a beautiful red and brown striped saree with black-white leafy printed border. The actress teamed it with a stylish black full-sleeved blouse and rounded it off with a stylish block brown belt. The diva completed the look with mid-parted sleek straight hair, an oxidised choker neck piece, a tyra on her forehead and gorgeous matching bangles. For makeup, the actress picked up smokey eyes and nude pink lips.

Vidya Balan

The time the Kahaani actress stunned in a gorgeous leafy printed black and white saree. The stylish statement saree featured an embellished brown border and a stylish brown block belt. The actress teamed the saree avatar with a sleek mid-parted hairbun. For makeup, she decked it up with filled-in eyebrows and smokey dewy eyes. She completed the look with a pair of jhumkas and stylish statement chic bangles.

Shilpa Shetty

The diva doesn’t fail to astound us. Here’s when the actress got us absolutely wowed with her stylish brown and black striped abstract saree. The actress teamed it with a brown embellished deep neck blouse and a statement belt. For hair, she left it wavy open and further completed the look with a sheer golden neckpiece and minimal makeup.

Who do you think aced the JJ Valaya saree look above? Let us know in the comments below.