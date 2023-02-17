Selena Gomez is one celebrity that has won hearts worldwide with her strong songs, lovely heart, and charming nature. However, the Hollywood diva has also built a name for herself with her excellent sense of style and fashion. She has never shied away from venturing outside her comfort zone and experimenting with her style. Sel has effortlessly transitioned from girl-next-door to goth princess to edgy diva.

Not only that, but the singer and actress stepped into the beauty world by starting her own cosmetics line, Rare Beauty, and has since been serving out some drool-worthy makeup ideas and offering informative advice. We like Selena Gomez’s edgier appearance when it comes to her clothing.

Check Out Her Edgy Outfits –

The beauty mogul appeared at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in a black gown with a deep, plunging neckline, corset-style bodice, and a thigh-high slit with rivets on the side. The Boyfriend singer kept her hair simple and finished her beauty with plain smoky eyes, allowing her dress to speak for itself.

Selena offered us a look on the InStyle red carpet that is still frequently replicated by fashion influencers. She wore a basic black little slip dress with ruched details. This modest ensemble was finished with a pair of yellow block shoes, simple gold hoop earrings, and her hair tied back in a tight bun. Her smoky eyes and nude lips give this look a modern edge.

Selena chose a black corset top with a strapless sweetheart neckline on the Billboard red carpet. As if that wasn’t risque enough, she paired it with laser-cut leather pants and a belt with a beautiful gold buckle. Her recently colored blonde hair was messy pulled back, and basic makeup completed her outfit.

The Lose You To Love Me singer took things up by attending the American Music Awards in a leather jacket dress. The garment had silver embellishments in the shape of zips and rivets, and Sel paired it with black stilettos that also had rivets. Her look was completed by her box clutch, red lips, and cut blonde hair split to one side.

Selena took a break from the dark and wore some bright colors to make her style sparkle at the American Music Awards. The cosmetics mogul chose a bright green Versace strapless gown that embraced her figure. We adore how she dressed down her look with layers of diamond necklaces and a pair of bright matching heels. Her hair was curled inwards and with minimal makeup.

Which one is your favorite? Let us know your view in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.