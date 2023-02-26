The members of BTS have pets that have captured the hearts of fans just as much as their owners. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the adorable pets belonging to the members of BTS.

First on the list is V’s Pomeranian, Yeontan, or Tannie for short. When V introduced Tannie to the world, it created a massive response and even trended on Twitter. Tannie has since gained a massive following, with fans expressing their love for the cute pup on social media. On Tannie’s birthday, fans donated to the organization “Feeding Pets of the Homeless” in honor of the Pomeranian.

Next is RM’s white Spitz, Rap Mon, named after himself. Although RM is often busy with his schedule, he still finds time to spend with Rap Mon. Unfortunately, Rap Mon no longer recognizes RM when he visits due to his busy schedule. But RM has found a way to get close to his pet by offering treats.

Suga also has a poodle named Holly. He first introduced Holly in 2016 and is famously known for his love for the poodle. Fans even nicknamed him “Holly’s dad”. Before Holly, Suga wasn’t really a dog person, but the poodle was just too irresistible. Even his bandmates have called out Suga for how fond he is of his pet. In a radio show, J-hope pointed out that Suga is so proud of Holly that he calls her the smartest dog ever.

Last but not least is Jin’s sugar glider, Gukmool. Jin’s pet is a little more exotic than the others, and Gukmool was previously joined by two other sugar gliders, Odeng and Eomuk. Unfortunately, Odeng and Eomuk have since passed away from falls from their cages. Jin got emotional over the deaths of his pets in a V Live session, reminding people to take good care of their pets and have more information about them. He also once had a rescue white Maltese dog, Jjangu, who passed away as well.

In conclusion, the members of BTS have a soft spot for cute, fluffy animals. From Pomeranians to sugar gliders, they love and care for their pets just like any other animal lover. These pets have captured the hearts of fans and continue to bring joy to those who follow their adventures on social media.

Source: SCMP